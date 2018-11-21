By Trend

Azerbaijan’s defense minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has met with chief of General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces, Army General Yashar Guler, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said in a message Nov. 21.

The sides exchanged views on regional security aspects, cooperation in military, military-technical, military-educational, military-medical spheres, conducting joint military exercises, organizing mutual visits of military specialists and other issues of mutual interest.

