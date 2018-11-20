By Trend

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov will hold a meeting with Chief of the General Staff of the Republic of Turkey, Army General Yasar Guler and Chief of the General Staff of the Georgian Armed Forces, Major General Vladimer Chachibaia in Baku on November 21, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a message on Nov. 20.

During the meeting, the sides will exchange views on the development of cooperation in a trilateral format, ensuring regional stability, including the security of regional projects and a number of other issues.

