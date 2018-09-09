By Trend

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Croatia will have a positive impact on the development of both countries, Azerbaijani MP Elman Nasirov told Trend.

“This visit demonstrated that the relations between Azerbaijan and Croatia are of a strategic nature,” he said.

"The presidents of the two countries stressed that today we have a common position in cooperation in the political, economic, energy and security spheres and there is a wide potential for the growth of cooperation," Nasirov said.

The MP added that the visit will also have a positive impact on Azerbaijan's cooperation with the EU and NATO.

"Cooperation within the EU and NATO is also very important for Azerbaijan,” he said. “We are also developing ties with these organizations. Taking into account that Croatia is a NATO member since 2009 and an EU member since 2013, Zagreb may contribute to the expansion of cooperation with Azerbaijan through these structures."

"Croatia has been directly involved in four meetings held in Azerbaijan in connection with the Southern Gas Corridor,” he said. "Croatia has always supported Azerbaijan in our relations with the EU and has contributed to this issue. In general, there is great potential for the growth of cooperation between the two countries. This visit creates broad opportunities for the development of this cooperation."

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz