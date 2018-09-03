By Trend

Azerbaijan expects that Russia's efforts towards resolving the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will be continued, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said.

He was making press statement in Sochi Sept. 1 together with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I would like to note that among the issues we have discussed, an important place is held by the issues of regional security, first of all the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” Ilham Aliyev said. “It has been ongoing for a very long time and has led to great suffering for the Azerbaijani people. The internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan have been under Armenian occupation for many years.”

“More than a million Azerbaijanis have become refugees and internally displaced persons as a result of this conflict,” the Azerbaijani president said. “The soonest settlement of the conflict will allow our citizens to return to their historical lands, and bring peace, stability and cooperation to our region.”

Russia, as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group dealing with the settlement of the conflict, plays an important role in the conflict settlement, Ilham Aliyev noted.

“Russia is our neighbor, our historical partner and friend, and we expect that Russia's efforts towards resolving the conflict will be continued,” the Azerbaijani president said.

