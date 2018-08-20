By Laman Ismayilova

A great gastronomic event will be held in Baku.

The First Congress of Azerbaijani cooks will take place at Baku Boulevard Hotel on August 21.

The main purpose of the congress is to create a platform for sharing experiences and ideas, gathering cooks and food producers, Azertag reported.

About 200 guests from Azerbaijan and abroad are expected to attend the event.

Several presentations will be held within the congress, one of which will be the presentation of Chefs.az, the first site dedicated to chefs. The site provides cookbooks, vacations, news and other useful information.

There will also be a presentation of the "First Step" charity project which aims to help young people in children's homes and low-income families learn the basics of cooking art. It should be noted that the project with the charitable purpose was organized together with Account.az/Goldenpay.

Besides, the foundation of the Guild of Azerbaijan Cooks and its future prospects will also be discussed as part of the congress.

The organizer of the Congress is Public Association for Tourism and Support for the Development of National Cuisine, chaired by the blogger Farhad Ashurbeyli.

