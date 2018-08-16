By Laman Ismayilova

A number of Azerbaijani population has been unveiled. Since the beginning of this year population increased by 38,049 and made 9,936,134 people as of July 1, 2018.

The State Statistical Committee reports that the population density is 115 people per square kilometer.

About 52.9 percent of the population accounts for city residents, 47.1 percent for rural residents, also, 49.9 per cent for men, 50.1 percent for women.

The Ministry of Justice have recorded 66,166 newborns during January-June of 2018.

This figure made 13.6 per 1,000 people.

According to the State Statistical Committee, 1,238 of them are twins and triplets. The share of girls among newborn babies is 47 percent, and currently 113 girls per 100 births. The biological norm is 105-107. Difference in sex ratio also changes the gender structure of the general population. At present, there are 1,005 women per 1,000 people.

