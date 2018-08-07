By Laman Ismayilova

Surprisingly, there are a number of diseases and ailments that are more likely to bother you in summer than during the winter months.

Hot weather continues to spread across Azerbaijan. The country’s capital city is experiencing its hottest weather in over 120 years.

Some 102 people suffered from sunstroke, 65 of them were hospitalized.

Baku City Emergency and Urgent Medical Assistance Station received 59 complaints in connection with water drowning and 18 people were hospitalized.

As the weather gets warmer, more and more snakes crawl out in Azerbaijan.

Since the start of summer season, Baku City Emergency and Urgent Medical Assistance Station received 27 complaints related to snakebites. All patients were hospitalized after the first medical aid.

The most common species of snakes in the area of the Absheron peninsula is the blunt-nosed viper which is deadly to humans; death can occur as a result of its bite in 15 minutes.

Last year, the whole country experienced abnormally hot weather which began on June 23. The air temperature in Baku and Absheron Peninsula was 3 degrees above the climatic norm.

The Ministry for Labor and Social Protection of Population warned employers of hot weather and urged to take necessary measures to protect the life and health of workers.

In the previous years, hot weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula was also observed in July. The temperature in Baku reached 40 ˚C on July 12, 2010 and July 22, 2011.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz