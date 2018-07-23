By Rashid Shirinov

The necessary planned work was carried out in the Navigation and Mapping Department of the Main Operational Department to prepare for the Sea Cup - 2018 contest to be held in Azerbaijan within the International Army Games, Azerbaijan Defense Ministry informed on July 21.

In the course of the work, comprehensive measures were taken to determine the sea training ranges, equip the territory with navigational equipment and facilities, as well as to ensure the safety of navigation in the sea areas and waters where the competition will take place.

This year International Army Games will be held in Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, China, Iran and Russia from July 28 to August 11. The Games will include 28 contests.

In addition to the Sea Cup, Azerbaijani servicemen will participate in the competitions Tank Biathlon and Field Kitchen to be held in Russia, Masters of Artillery Fire in Kazakhstan and Sniper Frontier in Belarus.

Moreover, representatives of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces will observe the Depth and Army Scout Masters competitions, which will be held in Iran and Russia respectively.

