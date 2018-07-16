By Trend

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi strongly condemned a foiled suicide attack against the governor of the Azerbaijan’s second largest city, Ganja.



“Iran always condemns every act of violence and terror (wherever in the world),” Qassemi told reporters during a weekly presser in Tehran on July 16.

He further slammed a recent suicide plot against the governor of Ganja, Elmar Valiyev and expressed the hope for his fast recovery.



Enemies have launched a psychological war and blame game against Iran and is trying to spread false news about the Islamic Republic, he stressed.



Calling for vigilance among all in the face of plots, Qassemi said the enemy is seeking to level “false accusations” against Iran.

On July 10, at approximately 8 p.m. (GMT+4), a group of 150-200 people of radical religious orientation attempted to disrupt public order by meeting in the square in front of the Ganja City Executive Power building, the joint statement of the Prosecutor General's Office, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Security Service said earlier.

Ignoring the police warnings, the crowd resisted by using cold weapons.

A group of people of radical religious orientation, who tried to disrupt public order in Ganja, attacked police officers on July 10. Two police officers, Deputy Head of the Main Police Department of Ganja city Colonel Ilgar Balakishiyev, as well as Deputy Head of the Police Department of the Nizami district of Ganja city Colonel-Lieutenant Samad Abbasov were killed in the attacks.

As a result of the operative search activities carried out by Azerbaijan’s law enforcement officers, Farruh Gasimov was arrested and handed over to the investigators, while Rashad Boyukkishiyev was eliminated July 13 as he showed armed resistance to police officers.

---

