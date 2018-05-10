By Sara Israfilbayova

A special session devoted to the 95th anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev was held in the Parliament of Azerbaijan.

Deputy Chairman of the Parliament Bahar Muradova said that Great Leader Heydar Aliyev has left us for 15 years, but the great personality remembered every day.

“Speaking about the 95th anniversary of the great leader Heydar Aliyev, we are actually talking about the 95th anniversary of Azerbaijan,” she underlined.

Further, she stressed that Ilham Aliyev is the Great Leader’s worthy successor.

Chairperson of the committee on family, women and children affairs Agiya Nakhchivanli said that National Leader Heydar Aliyev created the ideological foundations of modern Azerbaijan.

Talking about Heydar Aliyev’s return to power, the chairman of the committee noted that as a result of the great work carried out by the Great Leader, Azerbaijan embarked on the path of development and became known worldwide.

“Today, Heydar Aliyev’s policy is in safe hands, and this policy is successfully implemented by President Ilham Aliyev.”

MP Aydin Mirzazade, in turn, emphasized that Great Leader Heydar Aliyev had great experience.

Mirzazade said that National Leader taught everyone the way to love Azerbaijan. “The Great Leader showed the future path of development of Azerbaijan, and this development is successfully being continued by Ilham Aliyev.

Addressing the event, MP Rafael Huseynov said that Heydar Aliyev saved Azerbaijan from troubles: “The Great Leader viewed Azerbaijan from a global context. Heydar Aliyev is also a great personality because the road laid, is being continued.”

MP Jala Aliyeva, taking her turn, stressed that National Leader Heydar Aliyev created independent and powerful Azerbaijan.

May 10 marks the 95th birthday of Heydar Aliyev, the national leader, who made an exceptional contribution to the history of the country and played a great role in the formation of Azerbaijani statehood.

