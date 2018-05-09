By Trend

Baku has hosted a solemn ceremony to mark the 73rd anniversary of victory over fascism in the WWII.

President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the ceremony.

President Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva met with war veterans and congratulated them on the Victory Day.

Then, President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev laid a wreath at the statue of Major General of Tank Troops, twice Hero of the Soviet Union Hazi Aslanov.

A guard of honor passed in front of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief under the accompaniment of a military march.

The Azerbaijani president and the first lady met with family members of Hazi Aslanov and congratulated them on the Victory Day.

The head of state and the first lady posed for photographs together with the WWII veterans.

The ceremony was also attended by Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov, Parliament Speaker Ogtay Asadov, Head of the Presidential Administration Ramiz Mehdiyev and other officials.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz