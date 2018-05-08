By Trend

Efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group to resolve the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict don’t yield results, because there is no desire to achieve them, First Vice Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Ziyafat Asgarov said.

He was speaking May 8 in Baku at the second session of the 15th meeting of the EU-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Cooperation Committee.

“The OSCE MG has been imposed on us, it does nothing to resolve the conflict,” he noted. “The OSCE MG co-chairs only visit Azerbaijan and Armenia, but to no avail.”

He added that the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict should be approached from the point of view of international law.

“If this were true, we wouldn’t have faced such problems today,” he said. “Europe speaks of democracy, but in reality we don’t see it.”

Story still developing

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz