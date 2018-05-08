By Trend

Azerbaijan, though small in size, has enormous economic potential, claiming to have 2-3.5 percent economic growth with the non-oil sector claiming 7 percent growth, says an article published on News Blaze.

“With its geopolitical position, Azerbaijan makes a natural partner of the European countries (EU) and is one of the largest trading partners of Italy. Food security is a nearby reachable goal for Azerbaijan and with it the country is targeting food export to all its surrounding countries,” said the article by Nurit Greenger.

The author added that Azerbaijan also plans to expand the existing Agriculture University in order to prepare a new generation of professionals in the field and maintain its pride in its tasty fruit and vegetables.

The country increases agricultural production despite the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with Armenia, which creates complexity of development of agriculture in a number of regions, according to the article.

“In the Tartar Region, counting 103,000 population, located 4 kilometers from the contact line with Armenia, there are approximately 13,000 internally displaced people (IDP). Despite the existing human anguish load, the region already produces $61 million in agriculture sales and that revenue is on a constant exponential growth,” Greenger said.

The author also stressed that Azerbaijan is in a healing mode since the conflict with Armenia began.

“The conflict, known by the name Nagorno-Karabakh War, was a territorial conflict that took place in the late 1980s till May 1994 and claimed many innocent lives and close to 1 million internally displaced Azerbaijanis. To date, Azerbaijan is helping to heal the disrupted life of approximately one million internally displaced people (IDP) and refugees, who were forcefully exiled by the conflict."

With all that, the country is diligently working to rebuild a viable economy, said the article.

The author also sees Azerbaijan finding its way in the world and the road it is paving is all so promising.

“With sharp eyesight toward the west, and open eyes to the east in the back, Azerbaijan makes a relevant central country to the world and with that a country that needs to be taken most seriously, in all aspects. Most often Azerbaijan initiates regional cooperation and creates influential presence in the region. The result is a constant influx of international conferences, conventions, and assemblies, on any scope and subject that comes to mind, as well as international sports events,” according to the article.

Touching upon the work of the media in Azerbaijan, Greenger noted that the government does not interfere in the activities of the media.

"Seven TV channels, 15 newspapers and 10 news agencies covered the presidential elections held in Azerbaijan, in a country that ensures the transparency of its domestic policy," the article says.

Currently, 80 percent of the population in the country has access to the internet, and the government intends to bring this figure to 100 percent, the American journalist writes.

Speaking about media in Azerbaijan, Greenger particularly stressed the work of Trend News Agency, stressing that it expands its presence in the information market on an international scale.

"News and reports of Trend are bought by internet magazines, large corporations, consulting companies and banks, and thus the agency expands its presence in the information market on an international scale," the author writes.

She added that Trend Agency, founded in 1995, is an internet aggregator and a leading provider of news from the Caspian region, as well as the regions of the Caucasus and Central Asia.

"The agency publishes the latest news from Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Iran and Turkey," the article says.

