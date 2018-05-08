By Trend

Trend news agency expands its media tentacles on international scale, a US journalist Nurit Greenger said in her article published by News Blaze.

“Trend sells its news and reports to Internet magazines, large corporations, consulting companies and bank, and thus expands its media tentacles on an international scale,” she said.

“The government claims no interference in the press, with Trend News Agency, established in 1995, being an Internet aggregator and the leading news provider from the Caucasus, Caspian and Central Asian regions; the latest news from Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Iran and Turkey,” she added.

Greenger noted that claiming freedom of the individual, the government of Azerbaijan offers Internet connectivity to the majority of its population; 80 percent of the population now has access to Internet and the goal is 100 percent.

Greenger pointed out that seeking transparency in its internal politics, in its recent presidential election, on April 11, 2018, 7 TV stations, 15 newspaper outlets and 10 information agencies covered Azerbaijan’s election from close quarters.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz