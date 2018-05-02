Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree May 1 amending the "Decree on Regulation of the Export of Foodstuffs from the Republic of Azerbaijan to the European Union", dated April 1, 2005.

According to the changes, the Food Safety Agency is the sole authoritative body responsible for the assessment of the food products exported to the EU in accordance with the safety criteria, issuance of confirmation codes and documents, confirming the assessment results, to exporters, registration of the entities operating in the food industry, activity on maintenance of the state registry, and fulfilling the EU's corresponding requirements in this area.

In the third part of the decree, the words "Ministry of Economy" are replaced with the words "Food Security Agency".

The decree will come into force on July 1, 2018.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz