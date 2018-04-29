Trend:

Azerbaijan Grand Prix F1 Race has started in Baku. The drivers made a parade lap first, which was followed by the opening ceremony.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva are watching the Azerbaijan Grand Prix F1 Race, which is the fourth round of the 2018 FIA Formula One World Championship.

The race will feature 51 laps, with drivers covering a total distance of 306km. The lap distance is 6,003km. The length of the widest part of the track is 13 meters, and the narrowest width is 7.6 meters between the turns 7 and 8, which are along the Icheri Sheher (Inner City).

In the first three rows of the starting grid were Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari, and Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes.

The 2017 Azerbaijan Grand Prix was won by Daniel Ricciardo of Red Bull.