By Trend

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has extended condolences to George H. Bush, the 41st US President.

"Your Excellency, I was deeply saddened by the news of the death of your wife Barbara Bush," President Aliyev said. "At this terrible moment, I share your grief and extend my deep condolences to you and all the members of your family over this irreplaceable loss," Ilham Aliyev's message said.

---

