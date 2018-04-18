By Trend

The fourth OIC (Organization of Islamic Cooperation) Conference of Youth and Sports Ministers has kicked off in Baku.

About 40 delegations representing OIC countries, youth and sport ministers, chairpersons of state agencies and committees, as well as leading international organizations are taking part in the two-day event.

The fourth OIC Conference of Youth and Sports Ministers is held by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Youth and Sports with the joint organization of the OIC, the Islamic Conference Youth Forum for Dialogue and Cooperation (ICYF-DC) and the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation (ISSF).

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz