By Rashid Shirinov

The Senate of the U.S. state of Arizona has passed a proclamation expressing strong support for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, the country’s Consulate General in Los Angeles informed on April 16.

Signed by Senate President Steve Yarbrough and presented by Senate President John Kavanagh, the document was unanimously passed at the plenary session of the Senate and then presented to Azerbaijan’s Consul General in Los Angeles Nasimi Aghayev.

The proclamation notes that 100 years ago the Azerbaijani people created the first secular and democratic republic in the Muslim world, which in a short time was able to implement progressive reforms, and for the first time in the Muslim world and earlier than in many leading countries of the world granted women the right to vote.

The document also says that after the restoration of Azerbaijan's independence in 1991, the U.S. was one of the first states to recognize the country and establish diplomatic relations with it. Moreover, the U.S. and the UN unequivocally recognized and supported the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

The declaration also emphasizes that after gaining independence, Azerbaijan became one of the most rapidly developing and modernizing states in the world, and today, having the largest economy in the region, Azerbaijan is the largest trading partner of the U.S. in the South Caucasus.

It is further noted that Azerbaijan fully supported the U.S. after the September 11 attacks, sent peacekeeping forces to Afghanistan, and today successfully cooperates in the fight against the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, terrorism, drug and human trafficking. In addition, Azerbaijan's contribution to the energy security of the U.S., Europe and Israel is highly appreciated.

The document notes that with the mediation of the Consulate General in Los Angeles, Azerbaijan has established strong ties with the state of Arizona in recent years. It also stresses the importance of strengthening the strategic partnership between the U.S. and Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan and the U.S. established diplomatic relations in 1992. Today, the two countries work to promote European energy security, expand trade and investment, and combat terrorism and transnational threats. The U.S. is committed to strengthening democracy and promoting economic diversification in Azerbaijan.

Currently, the U.S. companies are actively involved in the development of Caspian hydrocarbons in offshore Azerbaijani oilfields, and the U.S. government actively supported the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan pipeline as the primary route of transportation for Caspian oil.

At the end of the declaration, it is noted that the Arizona Senate expresses its strong support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan within the internationally recognized borders.

Armenia broke out a lengthy war against Azerbaijan by laying territorial claims on the country. Since a war in the early 1990s, Armenian armed forces have occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan's territory, including Nagorno-Karabakh and seven surrounding regions. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and over 1 million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.

To this day, Armenia has not implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding regions.

---

Rashid Shirinov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @RashidShirinov

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz