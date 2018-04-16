By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and mostly dry is expected in Baku on April 17.

Weak fog is predicted in some places in the morning.

Mild south wind will blow in the afternoon.

The temperature will be +6-8˚C at night, +11-16˚C in the afternoon in Absheron peninsula, +6-8˚C at night, +14-16˚C in daytime in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 769 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will make 65-70% at night, 45-50% in the afternoon.

Rain is predicted in some mountainous areas in the first half of a day. It will be foggy in some places. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be +4-9˚C at night, +15-20˚C in daytime, -2+3˚C in mountains at night, +6-11˚C.



