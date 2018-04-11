By Trend:

The experience in organizing presidential election, demonstrated by Azerbaijan, can serve as example for many countries, Frank Creyelman, honorary senator, honorary member of the Flemish Parliament (Belgium), said at a press conference in Baku April 11.

“It would be useful for many countries, including Belgium, to study Azerbaijan’s effective approach to holding presidential election,” he said.

He stressed that the observers from Belgium witnessed transparent election, noting the attentive approach of the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan to all details.

“This is my first visit to Azerbaijan, and I got a lot of positive impressions and experience that I will try to share in my homeland,” he added.

Azerbaijan held a presidential election today, on April 11. Eight candidates were registered for the election.

A total of 5,314,365 people in Azerbaijan have the right to vote, 50.78 percent of which are women and 49.22 percent are men.

On the voting day, 5,426 permanent polling stations and 215 temporary polling stations in 125 constituencies operated in the country.

Web cameras were installed in 1,000 polling stations in 119 electoral districts. During the day, the voting process could be observed online from the website of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

The election was observed by 894 international observers (61 organizations, 59 countries) and 58,175 local observers.