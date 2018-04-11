By Trend

Young people actively voted at the presidential election in Azerbaijan, Symeon Kedikoglou, a member of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization (PABSEC) Legal and Political Affairs Committee, said at a press conference following the presidential election in Azerbaijan.

“There were a lot of young people among the voters,” he said. “I would like to see the same in Greece.”

He added that in general, the Azerbaijani people actively voted at the election.

He also touched upon the level of organization of the election, noting that since the last election Azerbaijan has made progress.

He also noted that there were no complaints during the election process.

Azerbaijan held a presidential election today, on April 11. Eight candidates were registered for the election.

A total of 5,314,365 people in Azerbaijan have the right to vote, 50.78 percent of which are women and 49.22 percent are men.

On the voting day, 5,426 permanent polling stations and 215 temporary polling stations in 125 constituencies operated in the country.

Web cameras were installed in 1,000 polling stations in 119 electoral districts. During the day, the voting process could be observed online from the website of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

The election was observed by 894 international observers (61 organizations, 59 countries) and 58,175 local observers.