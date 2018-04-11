By Trend

Presidential election in Azerbaijan was held absolutely democratically, Peter Marcek, representative of the Slovak parliamentary group of observers, head of the Azerbaijan-Slovakia friendship group, said at a press conference in Baku April 11.

“The election was held in a very organized manner, and the people democratically voted for their candidate,” Marcek said. “I would like to congratulate the winner on being elected absolutely democratically, and on the other hand, I would like to appeal to the opposition. The votes given for the opposition show that it must obey the will of the people of Azerbaijan, the will of the majority.”

Azerbaijan held a presidential election today, on April 11. Eight candidates were registered for the election.

A total of 5,314,365 people in Azerbaijan have the right to vote, 50.78 percent of which are women and 49.22 percent are men.

On the voting day, 5,426 permanent polling stations and 215 temporary polling stations in 125 constituencies operated in the country.

Web cameras were installed in 1,000 polling stations in 119 electoral districts. During the day, the voting process could be observed online from the website of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

The election was observed by 894 international observers (61 organizations, 59 countries) and 58,175 local observers.