There are no Azerbaijani citizens among those who were killed or injured in an incident in the German city of Muenster where a van drove into people sitting outside restaurants, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Hikmat Hajiyev told Trend.

“According to the information our embassy received from the German police, no Azerbaijani citizens were killed or injured in the incident,” said Hajiyev.

Three people were killed and about 30 people injured in the incident, which occurred near the Kiepenkerl statue in the German city's old town area.

