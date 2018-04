By Trend

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has arrived in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic as part of his two-day visit to Azerbaijan.

The visit takes place at the official invitation of the authorities of the Nakhchivan Republic.

Zarif on Thursday attended the Mid-Term Ministerial Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), titled “Promoting international peace and security for sustainable development” in Baku.

