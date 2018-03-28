By Trend

A ceremony to sign documents between Azerbaijan and Iran took place in Baku on March 28 after an expanded meeting with participation of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Iran Hassan Rouhani.

Chairman of the Azerbaijani State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs Hijran Huseynova and Vice President of the Islamic Republic of Iran for Women and Family Affairs Masoumeh Ebtekar signed the "Program of Cooperation between the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs of Azerbaijan and Iran's Vice Presidency for Women and Family Affairs."

Azerbaijan's Youth and Sports Minister Azad Rahimov and the Minister of Sports and Youth of Iran Masoud Soltanifar signed the "Plan on Implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding on Youth and Sports Cooperation between the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Sports and Youth of Iran for 2018-2019."

The Culture and Art Exchange Program for 2018-2021 between the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the Iranian Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance was signed by Azerbaijan's Culture and Tourism Minister Abulfas Garayev and Chairman of Iran's Culture and Islamic Communications Organization Abuzar Ebrahimi Turkman.

Health Minister of Azerbaijan Ogtay Shiraliyev and Iranian Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi signed the "Program of Activities on the Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in Healthcare and Medicine between Azerbaijan's Health Ministry and the Ministry of Health and Medical Education of Iran."

A memorandum of understanding on the joint development of blocks in the Caspian Sea between the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry and the Iranian Oil Ministry was signed by Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh.

A memorandum of understanding on strengthening cooperation in industry between the Azerbaijani Economy Ministry and the Ministry of Industry, Mines and Trade of the Islamic Republic of Iran was signed by Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Iranian Industry, Mines and Trade Minister Mohammad Shariatmadari.

Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Minister of Economy and Finance of Iran Masood Karbasian signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation between the Economy Ministry of Azerbaijan and the Economy and Finance Ministry of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Minister of Economy and Finance of Iran Masood Karbasian signed the "Agreement between Azerbaijan and Iran on Financing the Construction of the Astara-Rasht railway in the Territory of Iran.”

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz