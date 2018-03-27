By Trend

Azerbaijan currently plays a significant role in regional developments and the country is performing as a link between the regional countries, Shuaib Bahman, senior expert at Eurasia Affairs, told Trend.

“In the meantime, the geopolitical significance of Azerbaijan in the Caucasus can contribute to its economic situation,” he added.

Talking about relations between Azerbaijan and Iran, the expert said that the initiative of the two countries to expand economic ties would eventually leave a tremendous impact on the economic situation in both countries and eventually the ordinary people.

He noted that the bilateral ties between Iran and Azerbaijan over the recent years have considerably grown in both economy and diplomacy.

Further, Shuaib Bahman noted that the International North-South Transport Corridor project plays an important role in deepening ties between the two countries in the current situation.

“The corridor appears to create unique opportunities for both countries once it is fully operational. This corridor will facilitate carrying cargos of these countries and in the meantime, it would bring benefits to the two countries income from the transit of goods. The full operation of the corridor would lead to a breakthrough in the economic cooperation,” added the expert.

The North-South transport corridor is designed to connect northern Europe with India and South-East Asia. The route will also connect the railways of Iran, Azerbaijan and Russia.

At an initial stage, six million tons of cargo are planned to be transported through the corridor per year and 15-20 million tons of cargo in future.

---

