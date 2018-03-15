By Trend

Business circles of Azerbaijan, Iran, Turkey and Georgia will get new opportunities for cooperation, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

Cavusoglu made the remarks at a press conference in Baku March 15 following a meeting of foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey and Iran.

The foreign minister added that within the quadrilateral cooperation, the countries intend to expand mutual trade by further expanding and implementing the investment potential of the four countries, as well as providing the business circles with new opportunities for mutual trade and participation in new projects.

Cavusoglu said the countries will also have to discuss customs for the development of trade cooperation.

"By signing the declaration on cooperation, we confirm the desire to expand quadrilateral cooperation in transport, energy and tourism, as well as in other priority sectors,” he added. "We intend to develop our transport routes connecting Europe and Asia."