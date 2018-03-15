By Trend

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree March 14 on measures to develop e-government and transition to the digital government.

According to the decree, the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations has been charged with the implementation and regulation of a state policy on e-government to improve the management system in this area, strengthen state control and improve the efficiency of the conducted work.

