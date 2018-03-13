By Trend

President Hassan Rouhani has described the will of governments and nations of Iran and Azerbaijan in the expansion of bilateral ties and cooperation as significant.

Speaking at a meeting with the visiting Azerbaijani economy minister, Shahin Mustafayev, on Tuesday, the Iranian president praised the efforts made by the ambassadors and officials of the two countries at the joint economic cooperation commission to expand ties, the official news website of Iranian president reported.

Pointing to an official invitation by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to visit Baku in the near future, Rouhani expressed hope that the upcoming visit would deepen ties, cooperation and friendship between the two countries.

President Rouhani called for strengthening bilateral ties and said Iran and Azerbaijan have never posed any threats to each other and will never do so.

The president further touched upon existing cooperation between the two countries and said the sides have established proper ties in the fields of industry, pharmaceutical, automotive, agriculture and tourism.

The sides have also taken proper steps in other sectors including transit and the Caspian Sea, he added.

Elaborating on cooperation between the two countries in transportation, he added that the two countries are capable of turning into a major route for connecting Asia and Africa to northern Europe.

The Iranian president also called for the continuation of cooperation and discussions between officials from the two countries concerning the legal status of the Caspian Sea and also planning for organizing economic cooperation in the Caspian region.

In Turn, Shahin Mustafayev said that the volume of investment and trade turnover between the two countries in the recent years has considerably grown.

The Azerbaijani minister also touched upon President Rouhani's expected visit to Baku and said the visit will accelerate ties and cooperation between the neighboring nations.

An Azerbaijani delegation led by the economy minister and co-chairman of the State Commission for Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran in the economic, trade and humanitarian spheres, Shahin Mustafayev, has arrived in Tehran on a two-day visit.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz