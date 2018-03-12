By Trend

Forty-one polling stations will be created in 32 foreign countries in connection with the presidential election in Azerbaijan, the country’s Foreign Ministry said in a message March 12.

Diplomatic representations and consulates of Azerbaijan continue to work in this direction, taking necessary measures.

In particular, a working group has been established from the staff of the relevant departments of the Foreign Ministry and coordinated work is carried out with the Central Election Commission (CEC).

Embassies of Azerbaijan:

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Germany

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in the United States

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Austria

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Belarus

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Belgium

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in the United Arab Emirates

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in the Czech Republic

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in China

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in France

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Georgia

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Jordan

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Spain

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Italy

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Switzerland

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Sweden

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Kazakhstan

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Qatar

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Kyrgyzstan

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Latvia

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Lithuania

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Hungary

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Moldova

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in the Netherlands

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Uzbekistan

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Poland

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Russia

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Saudi Arabia

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Turkey

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Ukraine

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Greece

Consulates General of Azerbaijan:

The Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Aktau

The Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Batumi

The Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Dubai

The Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Istanbul

The Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles

The Consulate General of Azerbaijan in St. Petersburg

The Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Tabriz

The Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Yekaterinburg

Representation of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Kazakhstan in Almaty

The Foreign Ministry plans to hold a training session on March 13 with the participation of CEC delegation and members of the above-mentioned working group of the Foreign Ministry.

Information on the number of voters with active suffrage – Azerbaijani citizens who have reached the age of 18, registered in diplomatic missions and consulates of Azerbaijan, is represented by the Foreign Ministry to the Central Election Commission.

The presidential election will be held in Azerbaijan on April 11.

