Forty-one polling stations will be created in 32 foreign countries in connection with the presidential election in Azerbaijan, the country’s Foreign Ministry said in a message March 12.
Diplomatic representations and consulates of Azerbaijan continue to work in this direction, taking necessary measures.
In particular, a working group has been established from the staff of the relevant departments of the Foreign Ministry and coordinated work is carried out with the Central Election Commission (CEC).
Embassies of Azerbaijan:
The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Germany
The Embassy of Azerbaijan in the United States
The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Austria
The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Belarus
The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Belgium
The Embassy of Azerbaijan in the United Arab Emirates
The Embassy of Azerbaijan in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
The Embassy of Azerbaijan in the Czech Republic
The Embassy of Azerbaijan in China
The Embassy of Azerbaijan in France
The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Georgia
The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Jordan
The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran
The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Spain
The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Italy
The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Switzerland
The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Sweden
The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Kazakhstan
The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Qatar
The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Kyrgyzstan
The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Latvia
The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Lithuania
The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Hungary
The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Moldova
The Embassy of Azerbaijan in the Netherlands
The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Uzbekistan
The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Poland
The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Russia
The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Saudi Arabia
The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Turkey
The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Ukraine
The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Greece
Consulates General of Azerbaijan:
The Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Aktau
The Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Batumi
The Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Dubai
The Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Istanbul
The Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles
The Consulate General of Azerbaijan in St. Petersburg
The Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Tabriz
The Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Yekaterinburg
Representation of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Kazakhstan in Almaty
The Foreign Ministry plans to hold a training session on March 13 with the participation of CEC delegation and members of the above-mentioned working group of the Foreign Ministry.
Information on the number of voters with active suffrage – Azerbaijani citizens who have reached the age of 18, registered in diplomatic missions and consulates of Azerbaijan, is represented by the Foreign Ministry to the Central Election Commission.
The presidential election will be held in Azerbaijan on April 11.
