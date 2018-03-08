Trend:

President of the European Council Donald Tusk has offered condolences to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

“I was deeply saddened to learn of the tragic fire at a drug rehabilitation centre in Baku on Friday 2 March, in which unfortunately many lives were lost,” said Tusk in his letter.

“On behalf of the European Union, I would like to extend my heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the victims, and send my very best wishes to those injured,” he added.

---

