President of the European Council Donald Tusk has offered condolences to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
“I was deeply saddened to learn of the tragic fire at a drug rehabilitation centre in Baku on Friday 2 March, in which unfortunately many lives were lost,” said Tusk in his letter.
“On behalf of the European Union, I would like to extend my heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the victims, and send my very best wishes to those injured,” he added.
