By Nigar Pashayeva

The Culture and Tourism Ministry has announced several events to be held in Baku in connection with Novruz holiday, which Azerbaijanis celebrate on March 20-21.

A nationwide celebration dedicated to the International Novruz Day will be held in Icherisheher and in Baku Boulevard on March 19 and will run the whole week, the ministry said on March 6.

Guests of the city and citizens will be able to enjoy theatrical performances, performances of artists and try national dishes cooked for the spring feast.

The celebration of Novruz will be finished on March 26. During the last day of the feast in Icherisheher, teams of foreign countries celebrating Novruz holiday will show interesting performances. Also, during the performances there will be demonstrated videos about their culture, handicraft works, and national dishes.

All tourists and locals will have a great opportunity to familiarize not only with Azerbaijani national culture but also with the culture of other countries.

The State Historical and Ethnographic Reserve Gala will also host a Novruz festival on March 20-21.

Another festival will be held on March 20-26 in the State Architectural and Historical Reserve Icherisheher, where representatives of the countries celebrating this holiday along with Azerbaijan will take part.

Besides, on March 20-26 in the Fountain Square a concert program with the participation of 40 collectives from the different regions of the republic will take place.

Culture and Tourism Ministry has announced a list of cultural and historical reserves, where will be festive events in connection with Novruz:

- March 13, at 11:00 - Fire Temple of Baku - Ateshgah;

- March 13, 16:00 - Cultural and Historical reserve "Lagidzh" in Ismayilli region;

- March 16, 11:00 - Architectural and Historical reserve "Pir Huseyn Prayer Hall" in Hajigabul district;

- March 16, 11:00 - Historical reserve “Shabran City” in Shabran region;

- March 18, 10:00 - Architectural and Historical reserve “Kish” in Shaki region;

- March 19, 12:00 - Gobustan National Historical and Artistic reserve;

- March 20, 10:00 - Zagatala Cultural and Historical reserve;

- March 20, 11:00 - Cultural and Historical reserve “Nardaran”;

- March 20, 16:00 - PM and March 21-23 during the whole day - State Architectural and Historical reserve “Yuxari Bash” in Shaki region.

