By Trend

Registration of three more candidates for the April 11 presidential election was considered at a meeting of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan on March 7.

The candidacies of self-nominee Zahid Oruj, Araz Alizade from the Social Democratic Party of Azerbaijan, and Gudrat Hasanguliyev from the Azerbaijani Popular Front Party were discussed at the meeting.

Firstly, the registration of Zahid Oruj's candidacy was discussed and it was noted that the signatures and documents submitted by him were checked. It was confirmed that there is a legislative basis for registration of his candidacy.

Then Zahid Oruj's candidacy was registered.

Further, the registration of Araz Alizade’s candidacy was considered, and it was noted that there are legal grounds for registration of his candidacy.

The registration of Alizade’s candidacy was put forward for voting and a positive decision was made.

Gudrat Hasanguliyev’s candidacy was also registered after relevant discussions.

---

