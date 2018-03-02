By Trend

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to establish the State Commission in connection with the fire outbreak at the Republican Drug Rehabilitation Center.

A strong fire broke out on March 2 in a building of the Republican Drug Rehabilitation Center, which is located in Khatai District of Baku.

The State Commission has been created in order to investigate the causes of the tragedy and to eliminate the consequences.

The Commission will include:

Head of the Commission

Abid Sharifov – Prime Minister of Azerbaijan

Members of the Commission:

Minister of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan

Minister of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan

Attorney General of Azerbaijan

Minister of Health of Azerbaijan

Minister of Finance of Azerbaijan

Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population of Azerbaijan

Head of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan

Head of Baku City Executive Power

Head of Khatai District Executive Power of Baku City

The State Commission is tasked:

- to investigate the causes and conditions of the fire, identify and implement urgent measures in order to eliminate its consequences;

- to ensure the provision of financial and other assistance to family members of those killed and injured as a result of the fire;

- to carry out necessary measures for temporary placement of employees of the Center and the people being treated there;

- to ensure the construction of the Center’s new building in a short time;

- to report regularly on the work done.

The Prosecutor General’s Office together with the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Emergency Situations will carry out urgent investigative actions in order to identify the causes of the fire and bring the perpetrators to justice.

