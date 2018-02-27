By Trend

The Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan has registered the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the New Azerbaijan Party for the April 11 presidential election, at today's meeting.

During the meeting it was stressed that 45,000 signatures of voters and the corresponding documents were submitted by the New Azerbaijan Party to the CEC for registration of Ilham Aliyev's candidacy.

The authenticity of signatures and documents was verified by the working group. Electoral documents were prepared at a sufficiently high level and in accordance with the requirements of the Electoral Code.

It was noted that 42,000 of the submitted 45,000 signatures were checked. The signature verification process was suspended because those signatures were enough to register the candidate.

There are legal grounds for registration of Ilham Aliyev’s candidacy. After the vote, Ilham Aliyev’s candidacy was registered for participation in the presidential election.

The presidential election in Azerbaijan is to be held on April 11, according to an order signed Feb. 5 by the country's President Ilham Aliyev. Pre-election campaign in Azerbaijan will begin on March 19 and end on April 10 at 08:00.

