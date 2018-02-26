By Trend

Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliamentary Committee on international and interparliamentary relations Samad Seyidov, MPs Sevinj Fataliyeva, Asim Mollazade and Javanshir Feiziyev will be in Ankara to participate in the trilateral meeting of the parliamentary committees on foreign relations of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia from Feb. 26 to March 1, the Azerbaijani parliament said in a message Feb. 26.

A number of regional issues will be discussed at the meeting. The MPs will also exchange views on development of mutual relations of delegations within international organizations.

Following the meeting, a protocol on cooperation among the foreign relations committees of the legislative bodies of the three countries will be signed.

Furthermore, meetings are planned to be held with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, Chairman of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Ismail Kahraman and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz