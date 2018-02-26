By Trend

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu are expected to visit Azerbaijan in mid-March, a source in the Turkish government told Trend Feb. 26.

According to the source, Yildirim and Cavusoglu are expected to take part in the 6th Global Baku Forum, to be held March 15-17. The event, organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, will be supported by the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

According to the source, Yildirim and Cavusoglu are also expected to meet with Azerbaijani officials.

Albanian President Ilir Meta, Montenegrin President Filip Vujanovic, member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Mladen Ivanic and presidents of other countries, prime ministers, ministers, former heads of state and government, members of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, about 500 guests, including prominent public and political figures, are expected to participate in the 6th Global Baku Forum.

Such global issues as peace and security in the Middle East region, the existing geopolitical situation in the Balkan region, the growing role of youth in public and political life in the modern period are planned to be discussed during the event.

