During the winter session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly in Vienna, Special Representative on the South Caucasus Kristian Vigenin resigned.

Vigenin announced that he withdrew from the position of Special Representative on Feb. 22 to concentrate on his work as Rapporteur in the Political Affairs and Security Committee.

Vigenin remains ready to use within the OSCE PA the experience gained in the past two years, to support the work of those who will be in charge in the future and share more detailed information about the countries individually and the region as whole.

