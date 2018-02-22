By Trend

Resolution of the protracted conflicts, including the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, remain top priority for the OSCE, Italy’s Undersecretary of State of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, Vincenzo Amendola said answering question within the winter session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly in Vienna on Feb.22.

"Protracted conflicts remain top priority of our action. This is not just a prolonging state of a diplomatic approach, but a reality, the fact that we have to check the situation," he said.

Asked about the expansion of the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Amendola reminded that the sides agreed on the issue at the Krakow meeting this January.

The Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia met in Krakow on Jan.18 with the participation of the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, Andrew Schofer (USA), Stefan Visconti (France) and Igor Popov (Russia), and Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

