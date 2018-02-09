By Trend

With the pain of fruitless diplomatic efforts, the pain of one million Azerbaijani refugees and internally displaced people, and a population suffering from internal anger of injustice and Armenian aggression, Azerbaijan chose to continue on the path it is so familiar with: tolerance, coexistence and embracing all compatriots, says an article published on News Blaze.

“Just as Azerbaijanis were settling their mindset on living in a sovereign republic, in September 1991, the Nagorno-Karabakh War began. Armenia violated Azerbaijan’s recognized borders and sovereignty and assumed aggressive military rule over the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven adjacent districts outside it. These regions, internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, are pending a hopeful solution according to four United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions, calling for the withdrawal of Armenia troops from Azerbaijan territory, and through hopeful negotiations facilitated by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE),” said the article by Nurit Greenger.

Having been to Azerbaijan, the author sees the unifying multiculturalism factor of Azerbaijan.

Multiculturalism in Azerbaijan is the support for cross-cultural dialogue, challenging self-segregation tendencies within cultures, involving moving beyond mere passive acceptance of a multicultural fact of multiple cultures, effectively existing in a society, the article said.

Greenger stressed that in 1919 universal suffrage was introduced in the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, thus making Azerbaijan the first Muslim-majority country ever to enfranchise women, giving women the right to vote.

The 19th Amendment to the US Constitution was ratified on Aug. 18, 1920, granting American women the right to vote, a right known as woman suffrage.

