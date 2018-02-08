By Trend

There have been no clashes on national or religious grounds in Azerbaijan and there will not be any, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev.

"The country maintains public order," the president said at the 6th congress of the New Azerbaijan Party on Feb. 8. "Azerbaijan is one of the safest countries in the world."

"Azerbaijani citizens are well aware of that," Ilham Aliyev added. “Numerous tourists who visit the country see that. Safety and stability are the factors that show us in a favorable light. At the same time, all freedoms are ensured and must be ensured in the country. This is our policy.”

Story still developing

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz