By Trend

Speeches of members of the Central Election Commission (CEC) will begin on Public Television starting from tomorrow.

The announcement was made by Chairman of the CEC Mazahir Panahov on February 8.

The novelty this year is that the TV speeches will be aired on radio as well, in order to be brought to people’s attention, he noted.

Articles of the CEC members will be printed in the local "Azerbaijan" newspaper, Panahov added.

The Chairman of CEC also underlined the importance of arrangement of social media monitoring.

During the meeting, certain changes have also been made to the regulatory acts of the CEC and to the structure of some district election commissions.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz