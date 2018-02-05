By Trend

The fifth congress of the Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation, held on February 5, made a decision to put forward the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev in the extraordinary presidential election to be held in April 2018.

Participants of the fifth congress of the Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation appealed to President Ilham Aliyev in connection with his nomination for the upcoming election.

President Aliyev signed an order on February 5 announcing extraordinary presidential election. Under the order, the election will be held on April 11, 2018.

