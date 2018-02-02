By Laman Ismayilova

Ancient stones related to the Bronze Age have been found in Fuzuli region.

The head of Fuzuli Region History Museum Nail Asadli said that the residents of Boyuk Bahmanli village found figured carved stones while carrying sand and gravel from the river, Report.Az informs.

"Archeological discovery attracted the attention of local residents. Our employees inspected the territory. The stones were collected and brought to the museum. In the course of the initial investigation it turned out that figured carved handicrafts stones are of historical significance," said Asadli.

Fuzuli is rich with historical monuments, especially tombs. The eight-pointed Sheikh Babi Yagub (13th century) tomb, located in the Babi village of the region, Mirali Tomb (14th century) in the village of Ashagi Veyselli, the tomb in the village Ahmedalilar, Jalil tomb referred to the 19th century are among the notable religious monuments of the region.

