Changeable cloudy and mainly rainless will be observed in Baku on February 2.

Weak mist is predicted in some places in the morning. North-west wind will blow.

The temperature will be -1+3˚C at night, +8-12˚C in daytime in Absheron peninsula, 0-2˚C at night, +9-11˚C in the afternoon in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry.

Atmospheric pressure will be above normal - 771 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 45-55%.

The weather will be mainly dry in country's regions. Fog will be observed in some places. East wind will blow.

East wind will blow. The temperature will be -1+4˚C at night, +9-14˚C in daytime, 3-8degrees of frost in mountains at night, 5-10˚C in the afternoon.

