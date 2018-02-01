By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan’s oldest citizen in 2018 has been named. She is 108-year-old Vesme Mammadova, a resident of the Garmatuk village in Lankaran region.

The information was cited by the head of Institute of Physiology under the National Academy of Sciences, Ph.D. in Biology Ulduz Hashimova.

“When researching long-livers, first of all, their age is verified. In most cases the actual age does not coincide with the age specified in the documents. Thus, information about the oldest person, disseminated by the media with reference to their documents, does not have a scientific basis,” she said.

In 2017, Ulduz Hashimova, told Trend that by official statistics, Azerbaijan accounts for 838 people older than 100.

The high index of longevity was recorded in Lankaran region.

She said traditionally the area of Talish mountains in the southeast shows the highest indicator of longevity.

The country’s long-living woman has seven kids, more than 20 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Her health condition is good. She even undertakes many of the household tasks. It seems that good health in this family is inherited.

Lankaran citizen said that she has never had a serious disease. Moreover, old woman doesn’t take medicines. She only visits doctor twice a year.

It seems that good health in this family is inherited. Vesma Abbasova’s mother and sister also lived more that 90 years.

Azerbaijan can be proud with its centenarians. About 42 percent of all inhabitants of the planet, who have reached 100 years or more live in the Caucasus region, according to studies.

Those who have lived to blow out 100 candles are frequently found in Azerbaijan, mostly in Lankaran, Masalli, Zagatala, Gusar, Gazakh, Tovuz, Ismayilli, Jalilabad, Shamakhi, Lachin, Kalbajar, and Aghdam regions.

One of Azerbaijan’s centenarians was Shirali Muslimov, shepherd, who lived 169 years, establishing an unprecedented record in the history of longevity. Muslimov's soviet passport stated that he was born on March 26, 1805.

A unique museum, located in one of the most picturesque corners of country-Lerik region, is dedicated to the way of life of the region’s phenomenal people. Currently, the museum has 1,200 exhibits of up to 150 long-livers.

Here you can also find information about Majid Aghayev who lived 136 years, the 128-year-old Abdul Huseinov, Molla Hasrat Melikov who lived 125 years and the 120-year-old Nani Ahmadova.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz