Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Director General for Mobility and Transport of the European Commission Henrik Hololei.

Hololei congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on the creation of transport infrastructure in Azerbaijan, as well as on the construction of a new sea port, the launch of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway and the success achieved in the comprehensive development of modern air transport network in Azerbaijan.

At the meeting, the sides underlined Azerbaijan’s significance as one of the leading international transport corridors, and noted the country’s importance as a transport hub and the fact that the EU attaches strategic importance to this work.

During the conversation, the parties stressed the necessity of establishing a permanent dialogue in the transport sphere between Azerbaijan and the EU, and exchanged views on deepening cooperation in transportation.

