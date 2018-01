By Trend

Azerbaijani MP Ganira Pashayeva has urged the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe to refrain from the double standards.

Pashayeva, addressing the winter session of the PACE Jan.26, reminded that Armenia has not yet fulfilled the PACE Resolution 1416 on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and urged the PACE to follow the issue.

Story still developing

---

