Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev is expected to attend about 30 meetings and panel discussions at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Novruz Mammadov, assistant to the Azerbaijani president for foreign policy issues, head of the department, tweeted on January 23.

The Davos Economic Forum kicked off yesterday, noted Mammadov adding that more than 70 heads of state and government are expected to attend the Forum.

Nearly 3,000 representatives from more than 100 countries are taking part in the Forum, according to him.

In particular, meetings aimed at expanding economic cooperation of Azerbaijan will be held with presidents, heads of government and heads of the world’s biggest companies, according to the official.

Mammadov added that the Davos Forum calls the problematic and fragmented world for mutual understanding and cooperation.

